Geoscience research centre to benefit PNG, says MRA

THE Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) says the country will benefit from the establishment of a regional geoscience initiative to be known as the Pacific Latin America Geoscience Research Centre.

Papua New Guinea will obtain research information on geoscience from the centre and participate in related research activities.

The centre was launched last week in China.

It will be administered by China Geological Survey which countries in Pacific and Latin America affiliate to.

The centre will coordinate all collaborative research and training programmes between countries of the Pacific and Latin America.

The MRA’s geological survey division has been invited to be a beneficiary of the research centre.

MRA managing director Philip Samar and two senior officers attended the launching in Nanjing China.

They are manager GIS information and marking branch Arnold Lakamanga and executive manager geological survey division Nathan Mosusu.

Samar was appointed an honorary advisor to the centre.

The Mineral Resources Authority team also discussed ongoing initiatives between the Mineral Resources Authority and CGS, one of which is the geological and geochemical surveys between the two countries.

They also attended a meeting with the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources in Korea to discuss similar agreements and identify new projects.

