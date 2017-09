IN regards to the Telikom CEO position which has been advertised, I would like to say that among the most experienced of professionals is John Mangros.

He was Digicel PNG CEO during the company’s initial start-up stage.

He helped Digicel grow from ground zero to the company that it is today, with hundreds of thousands of customers.

KP Eddy

Industry Watcher, Boroko, NC

