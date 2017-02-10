GG-elect forays into the wilderness

By PISAI GUMAR

ONE of the first places in the country where Kabwum MP Bob Dadae first voiced his intention to become the 10th Governor-General of Papua New Guinea was in a remote part of the Bulolo district of Morobe.

This was on Sunday October 2 last year. The place was the Saga Lutheran Missionary Station in Bia-Waria in Garaina.

Without much exposure to information from the outside world, the Garaina people didn’t think much about the MPs announcement. Maybe he’ll get the post. Maybe he won’t, the people thought.

Parishioners had gathered for a special church gathering, coming from the eight Garaina circuit parishes including Kipu (Bia-Waria), Sopa-Bubu, Gaore-Gusuwe, Hono, Sim I & II and Biaru I and II. They didn’t know much about the politics of Waigani but assured Dadae that he will be in their prayers.

The location was important because it was Dadae’s wife’s place of origin. He was there accompanying the Deputy Opposition Leader and Bulolo MP Sam Basil to witness the closing of the 46th Garaina circuit conference.

Five days later, The National ran the story that the Kabwum MP was to compete for the position of the Vice Regal to represent the Queen of England.

Dadae, a member of the Prime Minister’s PNC Party, has served for 15 years as the member for Kabwum which makes him one of the longest serving parliamentarians from Morobe. This record is matched only by the former Morobe Governor Luther Wenge.

His ‘in-law’ and brother MP Sam Basil was taken by surprise by the announcement in Bulolo but was quick to assure Dadae that he would garner Opposition support for him.

Basil said he had great respect for Dadae as a veteran Morobe politician and tambu of the Bulolo people and whose credible reputation and credentials made him qualified to be the next Governor-General.

With his intentions going public, many Morobeans questioned Dadae’s suitability for the GG’s job saying he had not done enough for his Kabwum people in the three terms that he was MP.

But Basil was optimistic. After all, PNC Party had the numbers and he was sure there would be more support for Dadae from the government benches.

“Indeed it’s time for a Morobean or one of our Mamose politicians or civil servants to become Governor-General and I will give my undivided support” Basil said.

The trip to Garaina was also special for the man vying to be the next Governor General. In his 28 years of marriage to Anna Muingnepe, this was the first time he had set foot on her home soil.

Dadae’s conviction at Saga mission station bore fruit in parliament on February 1 when he garnered 55 votes- 19 votes more than his nearest rival and fellow Morobean Timothy Bonga.

The Governor-General-elect is the first Morobean, and first person from the Mamose region to take up the post as representative of the Queen in the 41 years of PNG’s Independence.

More than two hours after making his speech at the Saga Lutheran Church Dadae and Basil were sitting around a fireplace in Bakeri village. They had walked through difficult terrain to get there. The rain didn’t help matters.

Dadae was surprised upon arrival at Bakeri that Sunday evening to find locals watching the NRL rugby grand final between Storms and Sharks live on TV.

That night, Dadae mulled over the delivery mechanisms that were holding back development in many geographically isolated communities such as his Kabwum electorate. Apart from trying to develop agricultural farming, communication and road access, his main push for his electorate over the years had been in the area of education.

He believed that the treacherous terrains of Kabwum will one day be developed by the human resource he is helping to educate through education scholarships. Some of these students have been or are studying at various universities and educational institutions overseas.

The Governor-General-elect of Papua New Guinea Bob Dadae is handing over the baton over the work of developing Kabwum to the young educated Kabwum’s who have had the benefitted from his support as their parliamentary leader.

As a bigger and united group it is now up to them to bring changes to Kabwum and fulfill the dream of their MP. It is hoped that his successor who will be known after the general elections this year will take on from where he left off.

