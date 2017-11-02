Give your best for your province, says Kautu

By ISAAC LIRI

THE chairman of the 7th PNG Games organising committee Reuben Kautu is inviting teams taking part in the games to travel to Kimbe to represent their provinces in the best way they can and experience West New Britain culture.

“This will be the first time for West New Britain to host the PNG Games and the people are so much looking forward to the event,” Kautu said.

He said the Games had brought in more infrastructure development that will leave a lasting legacy.

“The games will be held for two weeks but the infrastructure left behind will help the people in the long-term and the provincial government has spent almost K40 million in preparing,” he said.

“The accommodation infrastructure built at the schools will go back to the schools and they will enjoy the classrooms and dormitories and I think there are about 24 new dormitories or classrooms and ablution blocks that will be powered by solar power to serve the teams.”

Kautu was pleased with Telikom PNG becoming a major communication providers.

“We will need coverage of the games in all mediums possible and we are grateful for Telikom PNG and we would like to bring these games to the rest of PNG through broadcasting on television, radio, social media and all kinds of mediums possible.

“The decision for Telikom to be communication providers was done last year but due to delay of the Games, the announcement was held till now,” Kautu said.

“This partnership will meet one of the objectives of the PNG Games which is to bring it to the people across this country.”

Like this: Like Loading...