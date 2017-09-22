Giving MPs a chance

THE general election is over and we have chosen our leaders through the ballot box.

They are now our voice to represent us in the most positive manner when it comes to issues concerning each constituency.

Some of our members have really shown their character by their deeds in the past few weeks.

Some of us start to criticise them without proof.

Many of us even don’t know when and where to stop criticising.

We must know that our members deal daily with more information than we can analyse in a mouth.

They face enormous pressures from many directions in every decision they make.

Rodney

Like this: Like Loading...