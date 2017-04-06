‘Godly stewardship lost’

OPPOSITION Leader Don Polye says the country has lost Godly stewardship and prudent management of its abundant blessings and urgently needs God’s message.

Polye skipped Tuesday’s Parliament sitting to attend the Seventh-day Adventist Western Highlands Mission gathering in Mt Hagen.

He was the guest speaker at the camp of over 200,000 church members and followers from Western Highlands, Enga, Southern Highlands, Hela, Western, Jiwaka and West Sepik that come under the Western Highlands Mission.

Evangelist Doug Batchelor and wife Karen were special guests and speakers at the camp.

Polye said Rev Batchelor’s coming to PNG and the message that he was delivering was very strategic to a country that has a stewardship and management crisis.

“We need divine intervention and leaders who are driven by conviction,” Polye said.

He added that PNG, a country with over 800 languages and tribes with rich and abundant resources has lost Godly stewardship.

“We need the message. PNG needs God,” Polye said as he welcomed the Batchelors and their Amazing Fact Ministry team.

He said all the answers for the crisis were found in Jesus Christ alone.

Polye said it was timely for the Batchelors to visit the country in light of its imminent election.

He said the country’s human development index was low whilst the corruption index was unprecedented.

“The message which you (Batchelor) will be presenting to us is very strategic. It will change us to become a better nation with upright values based on the Word of God and rule of law,” Polye said.

“Your message will guide our people to make informed decisions in choosing their leaders.”

Polye said the world was facing unprecedented conflicts, citing the Middle East and terrorist attacks worldwide.

He briefly outlined the country’s profile to the visitors.

“We express to you our uttermost, profound gratitude for gracing us with the blessings in the province and the country as a whole. Most Papua New Guineans have been saved and blessed greatly by the Amazing Facts’ TV programmes,” Polye said.

“Hundreds and thousands or even millions of our people will be blessed in this one-week crusade which your ministry will be presenting.

“Let me, on our Parliament and people’s behalf, welcome you because we need the message.”

