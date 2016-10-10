Golf day a success: Ps Paynter

THE Gateway Children’s Fund, a Christian charity organisation based in Melbourne, Victoria, held its fundraising golf day at the Royal Port Moresby Golf Club course last Friday.

Organiser and GCF chairman Pastor Rick Paynter, pictured, said the day had been a success despite the lower than expected turn out.

“We had a great day as usual at the golf course and even though we didn’t get as many teams this year as we did last year, everyone still had a great time,” Ps Paynter said.

Australian sports stars Andrew Walker (rugby league/union) and Jason Smith (basketball) to lend their celebrity to the event which Ps Paynter netted somewhere in the vicinity of between K30,000 and K40,000. “Andrew (Walker) and Jason (Smith) had a great time being part of the cause and you know Andrew did come here some 20 years ago when he represented Australia against the PNGRFL President’s XIII so he’s been here before but it was a great experience for him and Jason to visit the children that we’re helping,” Ps Paynter added.

He said the Gateway Childrens Fund was an organisation that had dedicated itself to bettering the lives of under-privileged children in Port Moresby, especially the on the outskirts of the city at Moitaka and surrounding settlements.

The GCF puts children from these communities through school and Ps Paynter said the organisation had 253 children being give basic elementary school education.

“We’ve got 20 kids who’ll be graduating from elementary 2 in December so it’s achievement for them and their community.”

After a sports legend dinner and golf day the third and final part of the GCF programme will be a morning tea hosted at the Grand Papua Hotel today for sponsors and other potential benefactors of the fund.

Ps Paynter, Walker and Smith return to Australia tomorrow.

