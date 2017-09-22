Good luck, Hunters

I extend my warm wishes to the PNG Hunters as they prepare for the Queensland Cup final against the Sunshine Coast Falcons on Sunday.

As we Papua New Guineans say, such an attempt is not new.

You have defeated this team before on their home soil and here in Papau New Guinea, so take this one as a normal game.

I believe that you will make our country proud and raise the flag of PNG in the rugby league world of the Pacific.

I wish you all the best and hope to see you all retuning home happy.

Kupstar Jux-Dwu

