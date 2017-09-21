Goroka abuzz with preparations for Revival rally

THE Revival Centres of PNG Church will stage one of the biggest rallies in Goroka which is set to start next Tuesday, local coordinator Resis Gondorowe says.

“Preparations are on target as we are building mess halls and accommodation facilities at Fimito outside Goroka town, to accommodate over 50,000 church members,” Gondorowe said.

He said they were anticipating over 100,000 members of the church to attend the rally that will run from Sept 26 to Oct 1 at the National Day Park near the Goroka main market.

Gondorowe’s organising committee has gathered over 100 pigs as well as chickens and goats and garden food to feed the faithful expected from all over PNG and overseas.

“Prior to the start of the rally, a float will begin at the front of the National Sports Institute at West Goroka and move around the main streets of Goroka town in long convoys before settling at the National Day Park before Principal Pastor Godfrey Wippon lands in a helicopter,” he said.

Gondorowe said what they were doing was for God and

they were committed to his business.

“We have a stringent policy not to seek financial assistance elsewhere. We worked hard to raise money internally to meet the cost of the rally,” he said.

He said they were bracing for a major spiritual revolution during the rally as the membership of the church was growing.

“New members will be baptised during the rally, logistics are being arranged like the venue, transport and other necessary requirements are on target,” he said.

This would be the church’s 20th rally.

