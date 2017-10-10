Goroka gets good news

On behalf of the easy going people of Eastern Highlands Province, especially Goroka, I want to take my hat off and congratulate Governor Peter Numu and Goroka MP Henry Ame for making the announcement about Goroka Town Market.

For the past 10 years Goroka district has been stagnant in terms of infrastructure development – roads, schools, health clinic.

Goroka district has nothing to show for the past 10 years.

Thank you gentle leaders for informing the people that you will build the market.

This is a good start and we want productive and considerate people like you two to deliver services to the people of Goroka district.

Elites of Goroka district

