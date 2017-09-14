Goroka to host revival meet

A special prayer meeting for revival and restoration is being planned for Eastern Highlands next week, according to the Provincial Reformation and Restoration Ministries chairman Ps Michael Lapi.

He said the guest speaker at the event would be Michael Maliau from the Solomon Island’s All Pacific Prayer Assembly.

Lapi said the focus of the meeting would be to highlight the coming of glory and establishment of the Kingdom of God.

“The Bible pattern will enable revival and restoration which will impact and affect individuals, villages, tribes, districts, churches and ministries in PNG, the Pacific and the rest of the world,” he said.

“God wants his glory to be in PNG, the South Pacific and be returned to Him back in Heaven. The Lord showed that this year would be an explosive and important year for those who heard the call of His son Jesus Christ.”

Naomi Yuwai, deputy chairlady of Eastern Highlands Restoration and Reformation Ministries, said this year was a year of great revival and restoration movements of God in PNG.

She said all Christians must awaken and respond to the movement of God to transform and reform and be focused to enter heaven.

Yuwai welcomed everyone who would be attending the prayer meeting scheduled from Sept 21- 24.

The meeting’s theme is “An awakening call to declare and reveal the glory of God from the east and his kingdom on earth as it is in Heaven”.

