Goroka market needs improvement

AS an Eastern Highlander living in anther province, I am ashamed to hear people talk about the hygienic and infrastructural aspects of their market.

I’ve seen their markets and it’s much better than ours in Goroka.

We have a variety of vegetables but why can’t we have a suitable marketing environment for that quality products to be sold.

To, all the Eastern Highlander’s eligible voters for Goroka Open and Regional seat for Eastern Highlands, it’s time to make a change.

Tola Jonathan

Lae, Two mile

