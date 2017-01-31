Government needs to monitor, control spending

There are clear assumptions the nation can draw on the type of fiscal regime used by the O’Neill Government.

During the inception of new government formed by PNC and it’s coalition, it did not take control measures in terms of spending.

There was an uncontrollable pattern of spending, with large cost variations? Classic example, building of Pacific Games infrastructure and awarding of contracts to non-reputable companies.

This raised a very sensitive question about the integrity of Central Supplies and Tenders Board.

How did the contracts get awarded?

Did the Pacific Games solve unemployment and inflation issues that the country experienced.

It is evident today that the Government did not spend in its own phase.

The Government went ahead borrowing which burdened the economy today in terms of debt servicing.

Yet there was recent borrowing from the International Finance Cooperation.

People won’t be surprised to see another borrowing taking place soon. Now, the Electoral Commission is planning to outsource ballot papers to save costs.

One question triggers in the mind is, do we want money to stay in our country or go out?

People are aware the budget for the general election is enough to cater for all costs. The scary part of it is where will the Government get the money to repay loans?

Is it from the same budget or money from other sources? There is no clarity in this area.

If the Government comes up with a supplementary budget every now and then, there is an indication that something is wrong.

Watchtower

Kimbe

Like this: Like Loading...