Governor to assist Pomio district to complete road

EAST New Britain Governor Nakikus Konga has made an undertaking to assist the Pomio district with the South Coast road to ensure it reaches Palmalmal station and is completed.

He was speaking at the opening of the new Pomio district administration office complex in Palmalmal on Tuesday.

He told the people of Pomio that Public Service Minister and Pomio MP Elias Kapavore had been vocal about the road that was seen as a catalyst in development, and that it was in the best interest of the people of Pomio that the road was completed.

Konga said the provincial government would be working closely with Kapavore to upgrade Jacquinot Airport, the Lark Force High School at Tol, East Pomio and improvement made to the Painawe Community Health Centre.

The governor thanked the Pomio people for giving him the mandate, saying due to its geographical location, developing the district was always a challenge.

“But Pomio is taking a new direction in development with Minister Kapavore at the helm and we will overcome these challenges,” he said.

Konga said the new office was the beginning of many good things to come for Pomio.

