Governor praises local businesses

By tony palme kip

JIWAKA Governor Dr William Tongamp lauded local businesses in the province for sustaining their operations at a time when the country was experiencing financial crunch.

Tongamp was speaking last Friday at the opening of additional facilities at the Bala Guest House in Minj. It was witnessed by over a thousand people.

“You’ve got to have prudent management skills to finance your operations to compete in tough financial circumstances,” he said.

Tongamp commended Bala Guest House managing director Kawi Kupa for successfully expanding his business with the extension of two new wings named Tumbe and Mek – after two iconic birds of Jiwaka.

Located a few minutes’ drive-away from the Minj Market turnoff along the Highlands Highway, it comes with a new look design offering customers comfort.

The facility has 12 self-contained rooms, neatly designed in a contemporary style, with the two additional buildings containing 32 apartment-type rooms.

Kupa said around K1.2 million was spent after the two double-storey buildings were completed.

He attributed his success to God, for giving him the wisdom and knowledge to manage his business and to expand.

It was a boost for tourism Jiwaka.

