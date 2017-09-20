Governors to have input in supplementary budget

By HELEN TARAWA

THE 22 governors have been invited to make their input into the supplementary budget to be tabled in Parliament next week.

Deputy Prime Minister and Treasurer Charles Abel yesterday told seven out of the 22 governors present that the government placed a strong emphasis on sub-national empowerment.

“We want to make sure that we empower resources, capacitate the lower levels of government.

“That’s why our government has given record levels of funding down there,” he said.

He said it would be now the practice that before each budget, the 22 governors would be invited for their “input and interaction”.

Only seven governors turned up yesterday but Abel said the meeting was positive despite the poor turnout.

Those present yesterday were Sir Peter Ipatas (Enga), Chris Haiveta (Gulf), Gary Juffa (Northern), Nakikus Konga (East New Britain), Alan Bird (East Sepik), Sasindra Mutuvel (West New Britain) and Joe Lera (Autonomous Region of Bougainville).

“I hope this is the beginning of the dialogue process between central agencies of government and the leaders of our provinces,” Abel said.

“We want to make sure that there is an open-door policy and dialogue, that we keep you

fully informed of what is happening.

“Whether you are in the Opposition or Government, your voices are very important.

“We are working together to develop PNG.”

