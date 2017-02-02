Governor’s plans good for Hela

IT was reported last week through the media that the Governor of Hela, Francis Potape, wishes to build a sports stadium in Hela Province.

I thank and commend the governor for that initiative and would like to request him to consider building a Solar Hybrid Powered sports stadium in Hela Province.

With that kind of budget and costs proposed, the governor would be better off, more economical, value for money and may as well build a solar hybrid powered sports stadium for the good people of Hela.

Just imagine no more power bills!

The people of Hela get a proper professional International Standard Sports Stadium with full facilities like restaurants , coffee cafes, food bars, gift shops, offices for leasing to use during the daytime and at night times with International Standard lighting for the field too.

These facilities could be used for major gatherings and national or international religious forums too.

The governor will need to revise the Gas Agreement and put a clause in to have a few percentage of Gas for Domestic use and feed.

That will enable some processed gas to be used as standby to power gas turbines and becomes a Solar Hybrid Power System.

In fact, there is so much gas you can power all villages, towns and proposed cities in Hela and the neighbouring provinces, the country and even power West Papua.

The vast use of the processed gas is limited to one’s imagination.

I believe as landowners of the PNG LNG Project the people of Hela, their children and future generations deserve something tangible and beneficial in return.

We should not be jealous of our own people becoming self-sufficient and many Hela people will become millionaires.

It would be good for our country.

Monies will circulate in the country and collectively we will prosper as a country!

Luimack Johnson,

Port Moresby

