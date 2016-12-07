Govt must not let PNG be a guinea pig for company

SO Mayur Resources is still optimistic about pushing its coal energy proposal down the PNG Government’s throat.

Well, good for MD Paul Mulder to believe that Mayur’s Resources’ coal-fired technology can meet the Kyoto & COP21 and other protocols.

All he has to do is first convince and have them certify Mayur Resources technology before trying to peddle it and use PNG as a guinea pig.

Yes, coal maybe cheap energy but is not the solar, hydro wind and thermal energy in the long run despite higher initial capital outlays of some of them, for example, hydro thermal solar or wind?

Moreover, coal mining destroys environment, human and animal habitats, river systems, large areas of land and landscape on top of fostering global warming.

With Nautilus Mining already using PNG to trial its undersea mining technology, PNG should not just blindly accept any more untried technology which we might regret later.

Despite Nautilus extensive and elaborate propaganda on the environmental safeguards, the fact remains that Nautilus had not proven the successful use of this mining technology anywhere.

Had it been in use, it would have taken a delegation of MPs and landowners to that mining operation to prove the technology has been in use and is environmentally sustainable and approved.

PNG has to stop being naive and gullible by allowing itself to be used as a trial ground for untested technologies to be trialled by bullying multinational companies at the risk of irreversible and regrettable permanent damages to its environment, future livelihoods and wellbeing of its people.

Of course, there is always a cost to development but there would be no need for it if the very life-sustaining environment, landscape and human resource to foster and underpin such human activity is destroyed or cease to exist as in complete loss of swathes of land or whole islands and human habitats through human-induced environmental destruction, soil erosion and rising sea levels.

BT Laskona, Via email

