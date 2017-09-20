Group donates K500,000 worth of equipment

Cairns-based Heart Beat fundraising group has donated close to A$200,000 (about K500,000) worth of hospital equipment to the Salvation Army, Cheshire DisAbility Services PNG, Port Moresby General Hospital and Kerema General Hospital.

The donation, which was made at the Salvation Army headquarters in Port Moresby yesterday, included hospital beds, linen, crutches, wheelchairs, stretchers, dressing and other medical equipment.

“We have a big group who come to support and who have a heart for PNG,” the group’s fundraising organiser Alison Geno said.

“The idea is to raise money so that we can bring some of these things that are needed here in PNG.”

Dr Peter Olali, head of the cancer division of the Port Moresby General Hospital, received dressing gowns and crutches from the group.

“When we give cancer medicine to patients, sisters have to dress up and cover themselves up,” he said.

“Right now, we are short of that and we were not able to give cancer medicine to patients since last week.

“This donation has solved the issue so things will flow again as of tomorrow and onwards.”

Rose Kila, deputy director of nursing at the Kerema General Hospital said they travelled six hours the previous night to get to Port Moresby to receive the medical beds and supplies.

She thanked Heart Beat and said the beds were a blessing for the hospital and the people of Gulf.

