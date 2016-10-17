Gulf owes contractor for rendered services

THE Gulf provincial administration owes service providers money for the freighting of building materials to Kaintiba, according to a company owner in Lae.

Samuke Logistics and Hire owners Sam Gome told The National that the services provided by his company for the Gulf government had not been settled since June 2014.

The company was engaged by the Gulf technical services division in June 2014 to freight building materials for 17 homes belonging to public servants in Kerema town and Kaintiba.

Attempts by The National to get comments from the provincial administrator were unsuccessful.

Telephones at the enquiries section were not answered.

Gome said he had discussed the matter with the provincial infrastructure development unit managing director Anthony Dindinllo.

He was told that Dindinllo had passed on the invoices to provincial administrator Marc Avai.

“I flew back and met the auditor showing him the remaining materials that need to be freighted to Kaintiba. Auditor Japhet Itaupe saw the materials and flew back to Kerema telling me that they would pay the job rendered but that p[romise had never been upheld,” he said.

