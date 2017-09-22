Haiveta: We will push through despite issues

Gulf Governor Chris Haiveta admits that government services are not reaching most rural areas of the province.

Haiveta said during Independence Day celebrations in Kerema this week that despite this, his government had pushed for and approved a new structure with the Department of Personnel Management last week.

“It is from these that we hope we can fashion the service delivery mechanism that is in line with the sustainable principles as captured in our Vision 2020,” he said.

“It is encouraging to note that numbers of people going into tertiary institutions are gradually increasing, especially from the most geographically-disadvantaged areas of our hinterlands.

“Our human resources are important for the growth of our province and our nation.”

Haiveta said Gulf could not progress if:

Institutions of government were not functioning well;

Village politics continued to divide people;

People continued to look down on women and girls;

Churches in communities were divided in their doctrines, practices and programmes and continued to preach and practice hate and fear against each other;

Elements in society continued to be lazy and embroiled in consuming and trading of illicit drugs and homebrew, as a quick way to make money and engaged in crime to earn a living;

People hampered delivery of government services with unnecessary compensation claims and tampering with government service delivery infrastructure like health centres, classrooms and training centres; and,

People did not support the work of government in communities by assisting government representatives and public servants in our communities.

Like this: Like Loading...