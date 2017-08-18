Harlies play University for place in grand final

TRADITIONAL rivals Harlequins and University face off tomorrow in the Capital Rugby Union’s preliminary final with the winners to meet Brothers in grand final.

Minor premiers Harlequins have had back-to-back horror games, losing 56-5 to Brothers in the final game of the regular season and followed it with a 49-5 loss in the first week of the finals last Saturday at Bava Park, Oval.

The former glamour club are searching for answers after hitting an all-time low conceding 105 points in the space of 160 minutes of football and they face a Uni side just hitting their straps.

Harlies forwards Gabriel Biyama and skipper Leme Tole have to find a way to inspire the side to the form that earned the no.1 spot during the season.

The Piggies on the other hand will be only too willing to heap more pressure on the Harelquins who would be questioning their desire and passion at the minute.

Skipper Raymond Vagi only needs to point his juggernaut in the right direction a pull the trigger for victory.

With a arsenal that includes the likes of former and current national representatives in the likes of veterans Wesley Thomas, Charlie Maip, Kali Kali and George Hoki who will be supported by Samuel Tende, Jonathan Asupa, Himah Alu, it is not hard to envision a win for the sky blue jerseys.

Youngster Kenneth Vagi will continue his great form at first five-eighth with the capable Kilory Lote in the No.9 jersey giving him quick front foot ball to unleash backs Stanis Susuve, Lance Kupa, Dean Manale and Arnold Lange.

The match is expected to be a hard-fought affair despite Harlies’ recent struggles.

Preliminary final fixtures: Sat, Aug 19 – U19 Harlequins v Valley Hunters, B grade Valley Hunters v Nova, Women Wanderers v Harlequins, A Grade Brothers v University Piggies, Premier Grade Harlequins v University Piggie.

