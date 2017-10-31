It’s been a harsh lesson: Kear

COMING off the 50-6 thumping at the hands of the PNG LNG Kumuls, Wales coach John Kear conceded that his team were simply not up to the task of containing a passionate Kumuls outfit fuelled by a vocal home crowd.

“I don’t think we performed well in any aspect of rugby league today, I think it’s been a very harsh lesson,” Kear said.

“The southern hemisphere fellows really do carry the ball very aggressively, and if you don’t stand up to that you end up getting rolled and losing field position. We just never got any opportunity to attack because we couldn’t prevent the roll on from PNG.”

The Wales Dragons never looked comfortable playing in the heat and humidity of the Oil Search National Football Stadium, this was made evident during the teams warm up as they all huddled under the shade of the grand stand roof.

Things will not get any easier for the Dragons as they take on a confident Fiji Bati on Sunday.

