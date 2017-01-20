Health centre receives donations

ANOTHER community project was handed over to Gagan Health Centre in Buka, Autonomous Region of Bougainville on Dec 29, by Bank South Pacific.

The bank undertakes community projects nationwide as a way for its staff to contribute meaningfully to the communities where it operates.

The community project initiatives focused on education, health, sports, environment and other sectors.

BSP Buka team selected Gagan Health Centre because it is approximately 30km from Buka town and is within one of the populous communities under Buka LLG and serves up to 19,000 people from the 12 village assemblies.

Like most rural areas in PNG, there is no electricity to treat or serve patients in the evening.

On the first site visit, BSP Buka team noted that the beds in the health centre required mattresses.

The community including the patients had no water tanks before this project.

The team donated two Tuffa tanks, five mattresses, five pillows and a 50-watt solar panel kit (set) all of which cost about K22,000.

Buka branch manager Julie Warren appealed to the staff of the health centre and the Gagan community to look after the facilities because they would benefit the whole community.

“We hope our contribution will make a meaningful and lasting change in the communities,” she said.

Warren also thanked the local community leaders and the people for giving BSP the opportunity to implement the project under its community projects programme.

