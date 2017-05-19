Health and safety vital for Ok Tedi

THE Ok Tedi Mining Limited has recognised health and safety as important for the company and its employees.

Managing director and chief executive officer Peter Graham opened the national mining safety week in Tabubil on Sunday with a fun-run and walkathon.

“The theme for this week is Fitness for Work. It is an important week for us where we ask everyone to recommit to making sure that everything you do at work and at home is done safely,” he said.

“Think through what it is you’ll do before you start it, and make sure it is safe.”

Graham said fitness for work was a shared responsibility between the company and employees, including contractors and employees’ dependents too.

“There are a lot of other things that we as individuals are responsible for and they include making sure we look after our health and eat properly. If we drink, we drink moderately and ensure we are in a fit state to turn up for work each day and do our jobs,” Graham said.

The company is State-owned and operates an open pit copper, gold and silver mine in the Star Mountains of Western.

It ships copper concentrate to smelters and ore refineries in Japan, Philippines, Indonesia, South Korea, India and Germany.

