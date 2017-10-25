Health team treats 2000-plus locals

MORE than 2000 villagers in Elevala’ and surrounding communities in Hanuabada village have been screened and treated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church health outreach team.

Coordinator Sr Serina Tamita said at the programme site at Elevala United Church that it was organised by Hohola SDA church and began on Oct 15. It will end on Saturday.

“We are screening patients that come, we have seen about 2000 patients so far, we have about 10 nurses at the site each day with the help of our security boys, our youths from our church, and they are also helping with getting weights, heights,” she said.

“What we are actually doing is screening and treating those who are sick, and we are writing consults for those who need speciality care like Tuberculosis, diabetes, patients who come with high blood pressure, high sugar levels. We are referring them to Port Moresby General Hospital.

“Some speciality doctors we have at the sites – like the skin doctor, the ENT doctor, and the eye doctors. We have the skin doctor and dental doctor reviewing their patients and the dentist extracting teeth.”

Tamita said they also carried out health education and awareness during the evenings.

“This is part of our community services, we’ve done it in Boera, in 2016. We’ve done similar services like we are doing here at Hanuabada, in Bereina in 2015.”

Community leader Morea Taravatu thanked the church for bringing vital health services to their doorsteps.

“These services, normally when we go to main hospital like Port Moresby General Hospital and other established clinics around the city, it takes us many hours to wait for the service, Taravatu said.

“The SDA church is doing an important job by helping the community in providing this much-need health service.”

