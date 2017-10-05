Health workers in Highlands undergo training

THE international committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is conducting training for health workers and nurses from the Highlands on how to deal with and treat victims of sexual violence.

Twenty two participants from rural health facilities in Enga, Southern Highlands and Western Highlands have been attending the five-day programme in Mt Hagen since Monday.

This is the first time ICRC is conducting a programme in PNG for nurses on how to administer emergency treatment to the victims of sexual violence, with support from the Health Department.

The training provides skills to health workers on how to provide post-exposure prophylaxis – a type of preventative medical treatment given to survivors of sexual violence within 72 hours of an incident.

The treatment helps to reduce risks of HIV and sexually transmitted infections, and prevents unwanted pregnancy.

International committee of the Red Cross health representative Frances Devlin said the training was critical for health workers in the Highlands.

Like this: Like Loading...