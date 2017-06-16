It was heart breaking to see Kapuls lose

I WOULD like to thank the Kapuls for putting up a very good match against the Solomon Islands on Tuesday afternoon.

Even with only 10 men you made us proud.

The result could have been different but it turned out as it was.

It was good to see a few juniors making that transition up to the senior level. It augurs well for the future.

On the down side, it was clear that the team has been affected by the absence of former key members of the team.

This was a good chance for the team that really did well in last year’s OFC championships here on our home soil to make further progress into the final.

Finally, for those of us, die hard followers of the game it was heart breaking to see our boys lose on home soil.

Sapota

Boroko

