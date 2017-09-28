Hekari boss asks question

OWNER of champion football club Hekari United John Kapi Natto congratulated the SP Hunters for their historic win over Sunshine Coast Falcons in the Q-Cup final on Sunday.

Kapi Natto, who heads one of the most successful football clubs in the country, said it was a great feeling to win.

“I am talking from experience after Hekari won the O-League in 2010 which qualified them for the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi. It was a great feeling as owner and Papua New Guinean,” he said.

While commending the Hunters, he called on the Government to seriously look into supporting sports with budgetary allocations.

“The Government funds the Hunters with corporate support. Why not they do the same for other sports including football?”

