Hekari pulls out of NSL, OFC comp

THE flagship of the Papua New Guinea club football in Oceania, Hekari United has withdrawn from the upcoming Oceania Football Confederation’s Champions League and the the domestic National Soccer League.

Franchise owner John Kapi Natto dropped the bombshell in front of the media plus 11 association presidents who supported him stating that he could not continue being part of the PNGFA and the NSL when his association was suspended.

The Hekari Soccer Association in Kutubu, Southern Highlands, endorsed Hekari United cootball club’s participation in the National Soccer League (NSL) competition since its inception in 2006.

Kapi Natto flanked by his wife and team manager Vonnie – who is the head of the NCDPSSA – and the 10 other presidents said he felt compelled to make a sacrifice somewhere to get football moving forward.

“I put my hands up to challenge David Chung to ensure the football reached the people at the association level, the grassroots, who have been neglected by the current administration for too long,” he said.

“These association presidents are at the provincial level. They know what’s going on in their provinces and districts and if they say they have not got any support from the PNGFA over the last 12 years then something has to be done.

“We’ve tried to change the leadership democratically, in the proper way using our numbers but that has not worked.

“David Chung has dictated the terms of the congress and made it so the associations backing him have the chance to vote but those opposed to him have been given a hard time.”

Kapi Natto said 12 of the 18 associations that make up the PNGFA wanted change.

He said sponsor, Mineral Resources Development Company would back the new incorporated association.

Kapi Natto said he already had support across the soccer fraternity who were prepared to support the new competition.

He added as he was addressing the media conference several franchises teams in Port Moresby had indicated they would withdraw from the NSL to support Hekari.

The teams include Hekari’s sister teams, Welgris Morobe United, Gigira Laitepo United and Erema Gulf FC as well as Rapatona FC and Admiralty FC.

