Help stop breakouts, govt and authorities told

Correctional Services Commissioner Michael Waipo has called on the government, chief justice, and police to work with CS to stop future breakouts from Buimo prison.

Waipo said that CS was the “last bus stop” in the law and justice route.

“For us to be on top of such situations, we need the support and assistance of all law and justice sector agencies and stakeholders,” Waipo said

“I urge all stakeholders to work with us in alleviating this problem, to come forward and join hands so we can solve this issue in an amicable way instead of pointing fingers at each other.”

Waipo said the government should lift the recruitment freeze for CS to recruit new members to replace an aging workforce and stabilise the correctional officer-detainee ratio.

“Currently, instead of the 1:3 ratio, it is 1:100 in a shift roster, one officer is looking after 100 detainees.

“Like in the recent breakout at Buimo, there were only four officers guarding the compound when the prisoners broke out.

“Government must intervene as well as other stakeholders to assist Buimo with accommodation for CS personnel so I can have members deployed there to assist with operations during crisis period.”

Waipo said he had members who were ready to be deployed to Buimo immediately but did not have a place for them to live and assist with operations there.

He also called on police and the courts to attend to outstanding cases that involved detainees on remand in correctional institutions in a more holistic way so justice could prevail for all parties concerned.

“I urge the police to apply the Bail Act, which gives discretionary powers to them after arrest of an offender instead of sending them straight to a correctional facility,” Waipo said.

“Cases of remand must be dealt quickly by relevant authorities to alleviate overcrowding and subsequent breakouts.”

