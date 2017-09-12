Highlands Highway needs to be sealed

THE Highlands Highway must be sealed in stages from Lae to Madang and then through to Mt Hagen, Kikori, Kutubu and Tari.

We need this lifeblood to be redeveloped to help boost agriculture, downstream processing, manufacturing, public mobility/traffic/access to markets, and all spin-off ventures which can create economic opportunities for our people.

Hopefully, the government will seriously consider laying out a funding plan in the next 10 years (2017-2027) for this vital infrastructural project to connect the provinces.

Samson Komati

Like this: Like Loading...