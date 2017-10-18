Highlands h’way needs reconstruction, says Nali

By LUKE KAMA

THE Highlands Highway from Nadzab in Lae to Mount Hagen in Western Highlands needs “a total reconstruction” instead of just maintenance or upgrading, Works Minister Michael Nali says.

He travelled from Mt Hagen to Lae by road to see for himself the condition of the national highway.

“I have travelled through and have seen that the highway needs a thorough reconstruction,” he said.

“So through the K3 billion Asian Development Bank-financed project, we will reconstruct the highway because this highway we are using now was built a long time ago. It does not meet our current needs and demands.

“That’s why it is deteriorating and we need to reconstruct it – not just upgrade and maintain.”

He said advanced designs and engineering were needed.

“The tender will be out soon and it will involve two phases – design and construction,” he said.

“Also there will be two stages – one from Nadzab to Henganofi and one from Henganfi to Kagamuga in Mount Hagen. There will be a Simbu section from Chuave to Munde.”

Kaiaworks Construction Limited project engineer Rex Ate fixing the Mata section of the Highlands highway in Chimbu thanked Nali and Works Secretary David Wereh for actually driving through the road to see for themselves the status of the highway.

