Hohola league ends pre-season

Yesterday was the last Sunday for the Maip-Mulitaka Sports Association pre-season rugby league challenge at Ipi Park at Hohola in Port Moresby.

Association president Samas Yei said the proper season would start this weekend.

Yei said he had a keen interest in rugby league which prompted him to set aside K10,000 to run the complete before the Ipatas Cup challenge started.

Yei said this competition was like a selection trial for the CCIC challenge for selectors to pick their best players.

“The pre-season started three weeks ago and this was the last weekend and the proper season starts on Friday,” Yei said.

“I have already received interest from 58 teams but this figure is more than what we expected so we will have to cut down.

“The management of Maip-Mulitaka Rugby and Sports Association has agreed to charge teams K300 affiliation fees so preferences will be given to the first 32 teams who pay their fees.”

He said this was to keep the youths busy and away from illicit activities.

Yei called on interested individuals or companies wanting to help the unemployed youth find a better life through sports.

