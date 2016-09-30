Hoks standby for Fairfax showdown

THE Fairfax volleyball competition heads into its second round of playoff fixtures at the Papua New Guinea Education Institute sports oval tomorrow.

The teams on standby for the grand final are Freeway Hoks in the men’s premier division after beating Raukele 3-0 in the major semifinal last week.

The other teams taking the weekend off are Raukele 2 in the men’s A grade, Nasobe 2 and Raukele in the men’s Under-21 and Raukele and Patriots in the women’s premier grade and Snipers in the women’s A grade.

NAC take on IEA and MJ Electrical faces CI Haus while IRC takes on PNG Customs in the men’s master’s draw.

In the men’s A grade preliminary final, Raukele 1 will take on the JP Sharks to see who advances to the grand final while the loser faces Uni in the third-place playoff.

Raukele 3 will take on Nasobe in the men’s premier and the winner will advance to take on Freeway Hoks in the grand final.

In the women’s A grade final match, Raukele 1 will take on Nasobe and the winner will advance to take on Snipers in the grand final while the loser plays Freeway Hoks in the third place playoff.

