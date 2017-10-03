Hospital chief eases concern over CCTV

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings from the Port Moresby General Hospital emergency department and other areas of the hospital will not be viewed unless there is a security incident and needs to be investigated, the hospital’s chief executive says.

Dr Umesh Gupta, in response to concerns raised by National Doctors Association (NDA) secretary Dr Sam Yockopua, said cameras did not interfere with patient management, clinical care and privacy of patients and workers.

“There is no conflict with patient privacy as they (cameras) are in corridors and patients cannot be seen,” Gupta said.

“These are for the security of staff and patients, no wastage of funds as these are from external donors.

“No one will be viewing the images, these are simply recorded and will be viewed only if there is a security incident and needs to be investigated.”

Yockopua said CCTV systems do not necessarily save lives but cause inconveniences.

“NDA will challenge this decision. In the meantime, the clinical coordinators, senior doctors and staff must raise this issue very strongly,” he said.

