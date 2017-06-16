Hunters doctor shot by thugs, recovering

THE PNG Rugby Football League has condemned the attack on PNG Hunters medical officer Dr Gideon Kendino by thugs.

PNGRFL chief executive officer Reatau Rau said Kendino was at the Paradise Hospital to pick up medical reports for several Hunters players last Tuesday when he was held up and shot in leg by thugs.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this attack on a well-respected member of the sporting fraternity,” Rau said.

“We hope the criminals are caught and given the punishment they deserve.”

Rau said Kendino was in a stable condition and being treated at the Port Moresby General Hospital.

He said alternative arrangements were in place for a doctor’s presence for tomorrow’s Hunters game as well as the women’s and Digicel Cup matches.

Kendino has been involved with rugby league since the 1980s with the Defence club, Vipers, Kumuls and Hunters.

Like this: Like Loading...