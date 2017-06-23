Hunters eager

By ISAAC LIRI

THE PNG Hunters head into tomorrow’s round 16 Q-Cup fixture against the Northern Pride keen to erase the memory of last week’s upset loss to the Tweed Heads Seagulls.

The Hunters also have another monkey on their backs when it comes to playing games at Barlow Park, Cairns — they have yet to win an Intrust Super Cup fixture there.

Hunters coach Michael Marum said the Pride would be hard to beat at home but the disappointment of last round coupled with their aim to stay on top of the standings would spur them on.

Having captain and chief playmaker Ase Boas back from injury is perhaps the biggest boost to the side.

His effect on the team is Thurstonesque.

The 28-year-old’s calming influence on the team as well as his dead-eye kicking adds another level of confidence to a side that will be without three influential forwards in vice-captain Wellington Albert (suspension), David Loko (illness) and Enoch Maki (ankle injury).

Despite facing the Pride, who are in 12th spot on the ladder, Marum said his side were out to snatch a first-ever win at the Pride home ground.

The Hunters have played twice at Barlow Park since 2014 and come up short both times — they lost 40-16 in their last match in round 24 last year

“They’ll be tough at home. We haven’t beaten the Pride at Barlow Park since coming into the comp in 2014, although we’ve won trial games there so we can use that as motivation,” Marum said.

The Hunters are aware the Pride will have nothing but that to play for as their top five hopes look to be over even with nine rounds left.

The Ty Williams-coached side would also be out to get even after going down 26-10 to the Hunters in round nine at the National Football Stadium. “The boys are hungry to get the two points down there. We’ve prepared well for this game and we want to get back to winning this weekend to maintain our place on the ladder.”

William Mone and Butler Morris drop out of the extended squad while Karo Kauna Jr is the 18th man.

The match is scheduled for 5.35pm tomorrow and will be televised live on TV WAN Plus.

Hunters: 1. Stargroth Amean 2. Bland Abavu 3. Israel Eliab 4. Adex Wera 5. Paul Wawa 6. Ase Boas (c) 7. Watson Boas 8. Muka Peter Kulu 9. Wartovo Puara 10. Esau Siune 11. Nixon Put 12. Rhadley Brawa 13. Stanton Albert; Reserves: 14. Sailas Gahuna 15. Willie Minoga 16. Lawrence Tu’u 17. Brandy Peter 18. Karo Kauna Jr.

Round 16 fixtures: Sat, June 14 – Pride v Hunters, Capras v Tigers, WM Seagulls v Falcons; Sun, June 25 – Magpies v Dolphins, TH Seagulls v Blackhawks, Bears v Jets, Devils v Cutters.

