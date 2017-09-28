Hunters fans need bigger plane: Kaumu

AIR Niugini may use a bigger aircraft for its flights to Sydney tomorrow to cater for SP Hunters supporters traveling to watch the game.

General manager commercial Dominic Kaumu said they might have to use a 767 aircraft instead of the Boeing 737.

The game is on Sunday and the flight returns on Monday.

Kaumu said the PNG SP Hunters’ win last Sunday against the Falcons had resulted in a spike in traffic.

“The relationship with the Hunters has been able to generate revenue for us as well in terms of what we get back in return,” he said.

