Hunters lose experienced players for 2017 season

AFTER the omission of seven regular PNG Hunters players, the remaining 43-man train-on-squad travel to Goroka on Saturday, coach Michael Marum revealed.

Hunters hardman Timothy Lomai and Hunters co-captain Zoel Zemming and five others were released.

Marum, pictured, said the seven were omitted after a week of training for various reasons ranging from failing fitness tests to personal commitments.

Zeming, who is a teacher by profession, has withdrew to concentrate on his career.

Lomai has left the Hunters to join theQ-Cup side the Burleigh Bears while Glare failed the fitness test and will have to do extra work to regain his spot.

Stanley Olo and Bradley Yano did not pass medical tests on injured ankle and arm respectively.

Tuvi Lepan failed to arrive in Port Moresby after missing his flight while Bernard Goma was late to in camp on Dec 4.

“I have spoken to these players and they have accepted the decisions,” Marum said.

Atte Bina Wabo (disciplinary issue) and Adam Korave (family) were released earlier.

Marum said the remaining 43 players would continue to be put through the rigorous training programme and their fitness levels monitored.

“We will spend the next five days in Port Moresby and travel to Goroka on Saturday until Dec 23 when we break for the Christmas and New Year,” Marum said.

While in Goroka, the squad will be joined by the Highlands Academy and selected Highlands and Northern female players.

The Digicel Cup franchise trainers and coaches will also attend.

The Hunters squad return to camp on Jan 2.

“The final 30-man squad and staff for the 2017 Intrust Super Cup season will be announced a week.

The Hunters preseason training started at NFS on Dec 5.

The 50-man squad included 25 former and current players, 24 new players plus one from the Southern Confederate.

