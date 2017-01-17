Hunters’ NRL hope

THE Papua New Guinea Hunters management has seriously looked at accessing NRL calibre talent to bolster their 2017 Queensland Cup campaign.

Coach Michael Marum said an approach had been made earlier this month to the Brisbane Broncos for the potential use of David Mead for times he is not used by the club however that request was declined by head coach Wayne Bennett.

“We made a request to the Broncos to have a player like David Mead play for use during the Q-Cup season on those times he wasn’t used by them but Wayne and his staff said no,” Marum, pictured, said yesterday.

The Hunters were also looking to have stars Justin Olam (Melbourne Storm), Kato Ottio (Canberra Raiders) and Rod Griffin (Wests Tigers) available for the Hunters but Marum said that was not possible at present.

The Hunters, who have made the Q-Cup finals over the last two seasons, have a dismal finals record having not won a match at the business end of the season in three attempts.

“We could use the support from our NRL stars to get us to a final.”

Marum said after the naming of his final 29-man squad for the new season that although the Hunters were good enough to make the playoffs again in 2017, the side was disadvantaged by not having the benefit of drawing on NRL talent for the crunch games.

Other Q-Cup teams are able to bring in NRL talent that are not required for the NRL round and clubs like the Townsville Blackhawks, Burleigh Bears, Redcliffe Dolphins, Sunshine Coast Falcons and Easts Tigers in particular, have been bostered by the inclusions of players from NRL squads.

“Obviously, we’d love to have players from a higher standard comp come down and play for us. A player like David Mead would have a big impact with the Hunters players, especially the younger guys. His presence alone would give them a big lift but unfortunately, that’s not possible. The NRL clubs are only willing to release players for national duties, so he’ll (Mead) only be available for the Kumuls.”

Marum, however, pointed out that the current squad had players returning from stints in professional environments over seas and this was a plus for the side heading into the club’s fourth season in Q-Cup.

“We’ve got Izzy (Israel Eliab) and Willie (Minoga), who’ve had a taste of pro football at other clubs and this will be good for us.”

Brothers Wellington and Stanton Albert are the other two who have had spent time training and playing overseas – the pair were at the Penrith Panthers for two years.

Marum said with a new squad (14 new faces) his side was basically starting from scratch but he was confident they would be competitive throughout the season.

“We want to have a strong first half of the season because that sets the team up for a run at the finals without too many problems like injuries and suspensions.”

Hunters squad: Adex Wera, Anderson Benford, Ase Boas, Bland Abavu, Radley Brawa, Butler Morris, David Loko, Eddie Dafa, Edward Goma, Enoch Maki, Esau Siune, Henry Wan, Ismael Balkawa, Israel Eliab, Junior Rop, Karo Kauna Jr, Lawrence Tu’u, Moses Meninga, Nixon Put, Noel Joel, Gahuna Silas, Stanton Albert, Stargoth Amean, Wartovo Puara, Watson Boas, Wawa Paul, Wellington Albert, William Akuila, Willie Minoga

