Hunters on top

By ISAAC LIRI

STARGROTH Amean grabbed an impressive hat-trick of tries for the PNG Hunters in their 42-4 thrashing of the Townsville Blackhawks in the inaugural Air Niugini Cup yesterday at the National Football Stadium.

The result also saw the Hunters take the outright lead in the Q-Cup standings after 12 rounds of rugby league.

The winning margin (38 points) is the Hunters’ second biggest after their 56-12 (44 points) win over the Burleigh Bears in round 23 of 2014.

Man-of-the-match Amean acknowledged the crowd of more than 7000 for turning up and supporting them in one of their best performances of the year as they improved to 20 points and took sole lead of the competition after the Redcliffe Dolphins were upset 21-4 by the last-placed Tweed Heads Seagulls.

Amean scored his first try in the 20th minute after some enterprising play by the home side saw them switch the point of attack from one side of the field to the other.

The 26-year-old’s evasive skills were on display as he weaved and shimmered his way through the defence to plant the ball over the line to the delight of the crowd.

With 10 minutes left before the break, the Engan crossed for his second four-pointer after darting from dummy-half off a quick play-the-ball by second rower Nixon Put, who had ran 80-metres after plucking a stab kick by halfback Michael Parker-Walshe out of the air on his own 10m.

The Kumuls fullback got his third try three minutes into the second-half after following through an Ase Boas grubber that ricocheted of the Blackhawks No.7 and set up nicely for Amean to force.

Boas was again impressive with his goal-kicking, earning seven-from-eight conversions (14 points), taking him to the top of the Q-Cup’s point-scorer’s list on 116 points.

Boas passed Blackhawks fullback Carlin Anderson (110 points), who managed to score the only try for the visitors in the third minute of play. The Hunters hit back with second rower David Loko turning back the clock with a scathing run off an inside ball from Boas. The Hunters effectively put the game beyond reach with tries to Amean and Minoga to close out the opening 40. The home side’s defence was also on point, further demoralising Kristian Woolf’s men heading into the sheds with the score at 26-4.

“This was one of our best performances,” Marum said. PNG Hunters 42 (David Loko, Stargroth Amean 3, Willie Minoga, Gahuna Silas, Watson Boas tries; Ase Boas 6 con, pen) Townsville Blackhawks 4 (Carlin Anderson try). Results: Jets 30 WM Seagulls 18, Cutters 28 Bears 34, TH Seagulls 21 Dolphins 4, Devils 18 Falcons 35, Tigers 12 Magpies 19, Hunters 42 Blackhawks 4.

Like this: Like Loading...