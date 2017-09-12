Hunters praised for entry into Q-Cup final

RUGBY League World Cup 2017 chief executive Andrew Hill congratulated the PNG Hunters on qualifying for their first grand final in the Queensland Cup.

The Hunters, who are expected to provide the nucleus of PNG’s World Cup squad, will aim to complete an historic minor and major premiership double on Sept 24 after edging out the Redcliffe Dolphins 6-4 in Sunday’s qualifying final at the NFS.

Hill, who was at the NFS on Sunday, congratulated the Hunters and their coach Michael Marum saying the success of the team would provide a boost for PNG’s prospects in the tournament, starting next month.

“I would like to congratulate Michal Marum and the PNG Hunters for qualifying for the Q-Cup grand final for the first time,” Hill said.

“The success of the PNG Hunters highlights the depth of talent the Kumuls will have to draw on for the World Cup.

“For the Hunters to win the Q-Cup minor premiership and be in the grand final is something the whole of PNG should be proud of and can take confidence from as they look towards World Cup games.”

Meanwhile, PNG Rugby Football League chairman Sandis Tsaka said the win was historical for the Hunters and the code in the country.

“The team had a camp out of town for a week to focus on the game against Redcliffe and they have now made history by qualifying for the grand final,” Tsaka said.

“This shows that our efforts to develop rugby league is making progress.

“It’s taken four seasons to make a final and credit must go to the players for put up determined performance.

Tsaka said the win was hard-fought but the Hunters deserved it as they never gave up.

He thanked the sponors and the fans, 14,104, who turned out for the game for helping

the side get closer to a maiden premiership.

The Hunters are on standby for the Sept 24 final at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane against the winner of this Saturday’s preliminary final against the Sunshine Coast Falcons and Redcliffe Dolphins.

