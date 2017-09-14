IBS University celebrates Independence with cultural show

Institute of Business Studies students and those attending IBS University staged a cultural show last Friday as part of their independence anniversary celebrations.

Students showcased their keenness and knowledge for their culture and province through songs, dances and presentations of traditional art and craft, according to IBSU.

It said joining the students and the IBS community were US ambassador Catherine Ebert-Gray, Korean ambassador Kwak Bum-Soo, representatives from the Australian High Commission, European Union and UNDP.

Deputy Prime Minister Charles Abel commended the students for staging the show and presented K5000 towards supporting their cultural events.

He also acknowledged IBS University Chancellor and IBS founder Mick Nades for his contribution towards PNG education through the establishment of IBS and now the IBS University.

Milne Bay student dancers gave him a spectacular welcome which set the tone for the day’s event.

Other highlights of the event includes live music performances by young PNG artists like Sai Kay, G-Runn and Izzy Mali.

The title of traditional king and queen were won by Sepik students.

The winners’ prizes were sponsored by Coral Sea Hotels.

Sponsor and service providers were Pure Water, Royal PNG Constabulary, PNG Military Force and private security personnel, Nai Media Production, Media Niugini Limited and NBC.

