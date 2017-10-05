ICT becoming major platform for business, says Korni

INFORMATION communications technology (ICT) is becoming a major platform for business and service delivery in the country, Department of Communication and Information acting secretary Paulias Korni says.

The PNG Neutral Internet Exchange Point awareness session and network security workshop began in Port Moresby yesterday and will end tomorrow.

“As a country, it is all about affordability and accessibility and bringing internet and ICT costs down for individual use, business operations and service deliveries,” Korni said.

He said it was a major challenge for the Government and everyone.

“When we developed the cyber security law, passed in Parliament last year, it was a stepping stone to move forward and deter security concerns for PNG.”

