Ijivitari eyes better living conditions

People of Ijivitari in Northern will experience changes aimed at improving living standards of all rural and urban communities in the district, says Ijivitari MP Richard Masere.

He made this commitment at the first Ijivitari district development authority meeting at Berebona village in Tufi.

Masere said the days of hosting DDA meetings in hotels and lodges were gone.

“For far too long, people in Ijivitari have suffered at the hands of opportunists who have denied the people’s rights to tangible and vital basic services,” Masere said.

“It is important people are provided these basic necessities to enhance their living conditions in their community.

“That is why I opted to have all DDA meetings in rural communities throughout the district.

“This will give the rural people the opportunity to listen to the board’s deliberations, and understand how their money will be spent over the next five years.

“It is important all DDA meetings must be held in rural communities throughout the district, at minimal cost, so people are empowered.”

Masere believes upgrading and improving existing infrastructure will pave the way for more development.

He said to fulfil Government’s Vision 2050, he would invest in viable agricultural projects such as cocoa and rice, as well as fisheries.

“These necessities will be the beacon of hope for many more services to come,” Masere said.

“I want to encourage my people to stand together with me to embrace these changes and move forward.”

