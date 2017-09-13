Ikupu cues his way to victory

Newcomer Ikupu Ovia won the BSP minor national snooker tittle after defeating another newcomer Harry English 4-1 in the best of seven frames final at the Lamana Q Club in Port Moresby on Sunday.

Ovia looked set for a clean sweep when he won the first three fames — 54-42, 66-24, 49-28 — convincingly. However, English won the fourth frame 64-44 but Ovia put the result beyond doubt with a 58 34 win in the fifth frame to claim the minor national BSP snooker title.

In the semi- finals played earlier, Ovia beat last year’s runner up Gavera Rima 3-0 in the best of five frames while English defeated seasoned Francis Theseria in a thrilling 3-2 win.

The quarter finals saw Ovia beat Alotau’s Lindsey Abisah 3-0 and Rima beat last year’s semifinalist Charles Elijah from Alotau in a tight 3-2 win.

At the other end, English beat fellow Hanuabadan Toua Simoi 3-2 in the quarter final while Theseria defeated Jackson Ng 3-2 to make the semifinals.

Tournament director Joey Chan congratulated Ikupu Ovia for winning the 2017 BSP minor national snooker title.

“Both finalists are newcomers to the game and Ikupu played like a seasoned A grader. Well done,” Chan said.

He said Ovia would get automatic entry into the major final which started last night.

“Ovia has a bright future and I look forward to his performance in the major titles,” Chan added.

Chan thanked BSP for their continued support over the past 14 years and supporting sponsors in The National, Fuji Xerox and Strickland Real Estate (platinum), Bizprint, Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited, SP Brewery Ltd (gold), Nings Agencies and Street Scene (silver), for supporting the 2017 BSP men’s national snooker titles.

He also extended his gratitude to the venues — Lamana Q Club, Laguna Hotel and Aviat Club — for the use of their facilities.

The major titles cued off last night with 40 players including current champion Marcus Ng and former eight-time champion Djorne Fong taking part. The finals will be played at the Q Club on Sunday.

