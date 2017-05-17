Incident avoidable: Naru

The shooting of 17 prisoners and the mass escape from the Buimo prison in Lae is an unfortunate and tragic incident, Morobe Governor Kelly Naru says.

Naru, pictured, said the incident could have been avoided if the prisoners had not escaped.

Seventy-seven prisoners dashed for freedom at about 11am on Friday.

How they did it is still shrouded in secrecy as the prison management continues to keep a tight lid on the incident.

Seventeen were shot dead and three were recaptured.

The rest are still on the run.

The escape was the third mass breakout at the prison which has a population of between 800 and 1000.

“The mass escape is unfortunate,” Naru said.

“We cannot afford disorder.

“Prisoners and remandees owe it to themselves, their families and society to behave in a manner that does not jeopardise their chances to get justice.”

