‘Include association in budget’

THE Bulolo District Disability Association board has urged the local level government to include the association in its budget.

Interim chairman Gibson Pakiabi urged the people in Bulolo to see the association as theirs and support its activities.

Pakiabi said the Wau-Bulolo Urban LLG had included them in the 2017 budget and other LLGs in the district should do the same.

“Thank you Mayor Sogga Gaumina and your councilors for considering persons with disability in your wards by including them in this year’s budget,” Pakiabi said.

The other five LLGs are Mumeng, Buang, Watut, Wau Rural and Waria.

“We must not run away from the reality in our backyard. The disadvantaged and PWDs are our responsibility to see that they are catered for in all their needs. Their welfare should be priority for everyone.”

He said churches, schools and companies must come up with programs that were inclusive of PWDs.

“They can be equal partners in development. Most have different skills to contribute and our programmes must cater for them.”

