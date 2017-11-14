Indians boost Games with K25,000

By DAPHNE WANI

The India Association of PNG (IAPNG) gave K25,000 to support the 7th PNG Games in Kimbe.

The money was presented to Governor Sasindran Muthuvel by vice-president Pradeep Panda and secretary Rani Ganesh during IAPNG’s 36th anniversary celebrations in Port Moresby.

Association president Omprakash Seshadri said this was part of the association’s assistance to the West New Britain government.

The Indian community gathered in numbers to celebrate the association’s anniversary.

Muthuvel thanked IAPNG for the assistance to support the Games which will open on Saturday.

He said IAPNG has also assisted with K300,000 when floods hit parts of WNB in 2015, and through its various charitable activities has shown that the Indian community cared for the citizens of this country.

“They are good public citizens and I am thankful for the timely gesture and the donation of K25,000. It will assist to run the Games that kicks off on Saturday,” Muthuvel said.

“I am also appealing to the Government to support Air Niugini with funding so it can subsidise the air costs for travelling teams.

